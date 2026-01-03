Shootout at north Harris County apartment complex injures one man; another on the run, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported at a complex near North Beltway 8 and Vickery Drive. It's believed two men shot at each other during an argument. One man was hospitalized. The other fled the scene.



A man is in a hospital and another is on the run after an apparent shootout between the two at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a complex near North Beltway 8 and Vickery Drive.

Authorities believe two men shot at each other in the parking lot during an argument.

One of the men was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for his gunshot wounds.

The other man fled the scene before officials arrived.

One gun was reportedly found at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding the hospitalized man's condition.

It's not confirmed if either man lives at the complex. Officials believe at least one of them is a resident.