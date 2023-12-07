In celebration of its ongoing expansion in Houston, Salad and Go invites the local community to visit any of its 12 drive-thru locations on Dec. 8, for a complimentary salad and drink.

Salad and Go's receipt swap event is easy for customers to participate in. All you need is to bring a receipt for a meal purchased somewhere else.

Courtesy of Salad and Go

The business operates on a farm-to-fork model and a salad with protein is under $7, and drinks are priced at $1.49, allowing visitors to make a complete meal for less than $10.

According to Salad and Go, the following locations participating in the receipt swap are: