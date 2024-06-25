A significant commercial fire erupted late Mondaynight at a three-story warehouse in Rosenberg. Firefighters from Rosenberg Fire Department, supported by units from multiple agencies, responded to reports of heavy flames already engulfing the structure located at 2428 Hartledge Rd upon their arrival.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The fire posed immediate challenges as there were no nearby hydrants available, prompting firefighters to shuttle water from a distant hydrant. Additional support and water tenders were swiftly deployed from neighboring areas including Fulshear, Fresno, Sugar Land, Stafford, Rosharon, and Brazoria to aid in the firefighting efforts.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Efforts to access a nearby pond to bolster water supplies were hampered by the landowner's denial of access to the property, complicating the operation further. At the scene, the Fire Marshal commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire. As of 1:30 am, updates from the Fire Marshal's office indicated that further information would be withheld until the investigation progresses.

Firefighters continue their active efforts to contain and extinguish the blaze, with the situation still unfolding.