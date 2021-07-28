Ron Popeil, infomercial icon, dead at 86

article

Ron Popeil, known for appearing in famous infomercials, has died at the age of 86.

The television personality and inventor passed away on Wednesday morning at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a press release from his rep obtained by Fox News.

Popeil was known best for the catchphrase "set it and forget it," which he used to sell the Showtime Rotisserie. The product reportedly grossed over $1 billion, blowing past other sales records, including those from QVC.

