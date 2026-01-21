Riverside Park shooting: Man dead after two suspects attempt to rob vehicle

The Brief A 42-year-old was found dead by police after he was shot by two masked suspects at Riverside Park, police say. The two suspects had attempted to steal the victim's female friend's car but chased after them when they realized the keys were missing. Police say the female witness with the man heard gunshots as she ran to a convenience store to call 911.



Houston police are searching for two suspects who are accused in a deadly shooting after attempting to steal a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Lieutenant Willkens reports officers were called around 8:50 p.m. about an incident at Riverside Park on South Calumet Street near Live Oak Street.

Deadly shooting after attempted robbery

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man inside the park dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Officials learned the victim was meeting with a female friend at the park to give her some gifts. The man arrived at the park in his truck and got out to sit in his female friend's car.

While inside, two males in masks approached the car, the female later told police. One suspect had a pistol and the other a rifle, officials say.

According to police, the suspects forced the woman and man to get out of the vehicle. The two got out and began to walk away from the vehicle.

However, the suspects realized the woman had taken the keys to her vehicle, so they couldn't start it, Lt. Willkens said. The suspects got out and began chasing after them but only caught up with the man.

The three got into a struggle in a grassy area of the park as the woman continued running to a convenience store to call 911. According to the woman, she heard a gunshot as she approached the store.

Police say they found the male victim in the grassy area and the suspects were gone.

Lt. Willkens says the possible motive was attempted robbery of the female's car.

What we don't know:

The suspects in the shooting have not been identified. Police have not provided a possible description.