SW Houston shooting: Bicyclist killed after confronting group about dog

The Brief A bicyclist was shot and killed after confronting a group outside in a driveway in southwest Houston. Houston police report the man was bothered by a dog and addressed the group about the dog, but they told him it was not theirs. The man on the bike returned with a firearm and a gunfight broke out.



A man was shot and killed after he confronted a group of men about a random dog bothering him while he was riding his bike, Houston police say.

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports they received a call around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday evening about a shooting in the 15800 block of Ridgeroe Lane.

Bicyclist shot dead after confrontation over random dog

What we know:

According to officers, a man riding a bicycle down the street was approached by a dog that was barking at him and behaving aggressive. It is unknown at this time if the dog is a stray or owned.

Ridgeroe Lane shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The man addressed four people in a nearby driveway working on a car about the dog, police said. However, the group told the man the dog was not theirs and the man on the bicycle left.

Lt. Horelica says the man on the bike came back to the group with a gun and confronted the group again.

A gunfight broke out between the bicyclist and one of the men who was in the driveway.

Police say the man on the bike was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. The other man involved was shot once and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

Houston police said it is unknown at this time if charges will be filed.

Officials were not able to locate the dog and determine if it had an owner.