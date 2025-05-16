One dead after 3-vehicle crash in Richmond, investigation ongoing

Fort Bend County authorities are at the scene of a deadly major crash in the Richmond-area Friday.

According to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a major crash between three vehicles closed the intersection of FM 732 and FM 359.

Authorities confirmed one person's death after they became trapped in their vehicle.

The accident happened near schools in the area, but there was no impact on operations. No students are believed to have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials believe the intersection could be closed for hours and will cause delays to nearby schools.

What they're saying:

Lamar Consolidated ISD gave FOX 26 this statement:

We are aware of the traffic accident that occurred near Foster High School this morning. At this time, we do not have any information confirming that the individuals involved are connected to the Lamar CISD school community.

Due to road closures in the area, arrival times were delayed for some school buses and student drivers at Foster High School, Briscoe Junior High, and Wertheimer Middle School. However, all campuses are now operating as normal, and the school day is proceeding as usual.