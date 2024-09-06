The Brief Man in his 20s injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Greater Uptown. The man ran inside a 24 Hour Fitness with gunshot wounds in hip and arm.



A man was injured after a drive-by shooting in Greater Uptown late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Lieutenant R. Willkens reports a man in his early 20s ran into a 24-Hour Fitness on 5070 Richmond Avenue with a gunshot wound in the hip and arm.

The man told police he was meeting with a girl at a nearby parking lot when two people shot at him from a passing car.

Lt. Willkens says the victim is not really cooperating with police, but he should be okay.

Houston police are continuing to investigate the shooting.