Richard Sherman arrested on charges of 'burglary-domestic violence', records show

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested and taken into the King County Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.

According to county records, he was booked at 6:08 a.m. and the charge listed is "burglary-domestic violence," which is being investigated as a felony. The booking information includes Sherman's middle name and his current age of 33.

Public records show Sherman was denied bail, though it's unlikely he would have appeared before a judge so quickly.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on September 13, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo b Expand

Sherman is currently a free agent after three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and he has been contemplating a return to the Seahawks, where he spent seven seasons and helped lead the team to a 2014 Super Bowl victory. He's also the vice president of the NFL Player's Association's executive committee.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement.

Q13 FOX has reached out to the King County Jail for more information about what happened.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

