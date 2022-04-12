Brooklyn subway shooting and explosion, suspect still at-large

At least five people have been shot inside a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. There are unconfirmed reports of an explosion at the scene.

A massive emergency response is underway with ambulances removing several people from the station. The conditions of the victim were not clear.

Police with long guns, SWAT teams and bomb squads are all on the scene. There are unconfirmed reports that multiple explosive devices have been discovered.

The incident happened at the 4th Avenue and 36th Street Station around 9 a.m.

Photos on social media show a man covered in blood lying on the platform.

The suspect was apparently still on the loose. He was described as 180 pounds wearing a gas mask an orange vest and carrying a construction bag. The suspect reportedly threw something into the air.

Commuters should avoid the area. Delays on the subways through the area are significant.

Service on the R, D, N train is suspended in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.