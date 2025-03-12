Repeat child sex predator from Alvin sentenced to 25 years

article

The Brief A man convicted in 1992 for aggravated sexual assault of a 3-year-old has been sentenced to federal prison for distribution and possession of child sexual assault material. He admitted he began viewing child pornography in 2015, shortly after his release from prison. After serving his 300 months in federal prison, he is required to continue to register as a sex offender.



A 63-year-old Alvin resident has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for distribution and possession of child sexual assault material.

After serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a three-year-old child in 1992, he was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Robert Earl Cochran Jr.

What we know:

Robert Earl Cochran Jr. pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual assault material on Dec. 17, 2024.

Cochran admitted he began viewing child pornography in 2015, shortly after his release from prison, and heavily traded it between 2015-2016, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

He also acknowledged using his three cellphones to download and view the material. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement found nine images and 54 "obscene representations of children depicting child pornography" on those devices.

Court documents show that from Feb. 24, 2015, to July 16, 2019, he distributed, received and possessed child sexual assault material of children who were three to 12 years old. He was also in possession of child pornography at the time of his arrest.

What's next:

After his 300-month sentence is served, he will also serve 10 years on supervised release, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be required to continue to register as a sex offender.

Cochran has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

What they're saying:

"The lengthy sentence imposed today is welcome news" said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "The defendant has repeatedly demonstrated that, given the opportunity, he will unrepentantly victimize young children. Every day that he is behind bars, as opposed to walking the street or accessing the internet, is a win for the community."

"With today’s sentence, we have removed an extremely dangerous child predator from the community who was an immediate threat to every child he encountered," said Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. "After spending time in prison for sexually assaulting a child, he brazenly admits to getting out and actively seeking, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials with absolutely no remorse for the physical, psychological and emotional trauma inflicted on the innocent children who were victimized to produce them. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our special agents in Galveston, he is returning to prison and will no longer be free in the local community to harm children."