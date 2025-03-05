Rep. Sylvester Turner dies: Texas gov. orders flags to half-staff for former Houston mayor
HOUSTON - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff following the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner from Houston.
Texas flags at half-staff
The governor ordered that the Texas and United States flags across the state be lowered to half-staff immediately until the weekend.
What's next:
Flags can be returned to full-staff at sunrise on Saturday. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo can, at her discretion, keep flags in the county at half-staff until final interment.
What they're saying:
"Texas has lost a longtime leader and dedicated public servant with the death of Congressman Sylvester Turner of Houston. As a mark of respect for his public service as state representative, mayor, and congressman, it is fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff in his honor," Gov. Abbott said, in part, in a statement.
Sylvester Turner dies at 70
The backstory:
In a statement on Wednesday, Turner's family said he was taken to the hospital after attending President Donald Trump's speech to Congress. He was then released from the hospital. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, he died at home from "enduring health complications," his family said.
Turner was elected to Texas' 18th Congressional District in November. He previously served as a Texas state representative for more than two decades and the mayor of Houston for eight years.
Turner was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at the University of Houston before earning a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.
The Source: The information on Gov. Greg Abbott's order to lower flags to half-staff comes from his office. Information about Sylvester Turner's passing comes from Houston Mayor John Whitmire.