The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. Turner died at the age of 70 after being admitted to a hospital on Tuesday night. Turner formerly served as Houston mayor and spent more than two decades as a Texas state representative.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff following the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner from Houston.

Texas flags at half-staff

The governor ordered that the Texas and United States flags across the state be lowered to half-staff immediately until the weekend.

What's next:

Flags can be returned to full-staff at sunrise on Saturday. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo can, at her discretion, keep flags in the county at half-staff until final interment.

What they're saying:

"Texas has lost a longtime leader and dedicated public servant with the death of Congressman Sylvester Turner of Houston. As a mark of respect for his public service as state representative, mayor, and congressman, it is fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff in his honor," Gov. Abbott said, in part, in a statement.

Sylvester Turner dies at 70

The backstory:

In a statement on Wednesday, Turner's family said he was taken to the hospital after attending President Donald Trump's speech to Congress. He was then released from the hospital. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, he died at home from "enduring health complications," his family said.

Turner was elected to Texas' 18th Congressional District in November. He previously served as a Texas state representative for more than two decades and the mayor of Houston for eight years.

Turner was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at the University of Houston before earning a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.