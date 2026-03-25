Reed Road shooting: 2 people shot, one person detained

The Brief Houston police are investigating a shooting in southeast Houston. At least one person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. One person has been detained.



Houston police are at the scene of a shooting in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning.

Shots fired on Reed Road

Details are limited at this time, but Houston Police Department officials say they received a call about a shooting on Reed Road between Scott Street and Cullen Boulevard.

Two people, believed to be suspects, were shot and taken to the hospital, police report. They were allegedly attempting to steal from a backyard, officials say.

One person has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing as the scene is still active.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is provided.