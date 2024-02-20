Red Lobster offers 2 hours of free lobster in ‘Endless Lobster Experience’ – how to enter

article

Red Lobster is celebrating "Lobsterfest" by offering 150 customers across the U.S. the opportunity to enjoy two hours of endless lobster at the seafood chain.

The restaurant announced its first-ever "Endless Lobster Experience" offer, which will also give the winning guests two sides, as well as warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits at the Red Lobster of their choosing.

Here's what to know about Red Lobster's latest giveaway.

Red Lobster’s Endless Lobster Experience: How to enter

The restaurant said fans should check Red Lobster’s social channels on Facebook , X , TikTok , and Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to learn exactly how to enter the giveaway.

The fine print also states that fans can enjoy a maximum of 12 one-and-a-quarter-pound live Maine lobsters, and will be followed by Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails.

Drinks, tax and gratuity are not included in the offer.

Red Lobster has offered similar deals in the past in an attempt to lure more customers into its restaurants.

Last year, Red Lobster offered a deal in which customers could pay $20 for an endless shrimp deal, which reportedly led to a quarterly operating loss for the chain .

