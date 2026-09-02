Red Cross opens shelters in Southeast Texas due to Tropical Depression Edouard

The Brief The American Red Cross is opening shelters in Polk and Tyler counties as Tropical Depression Edouard moves through the region. The Red Cross shared essential items people should bring to the shelters.



As Tropical Depression Edouard brings severe weather and rain to parts of Texas, the Red Cross are doing their part to respond.

Shelters open after Tropical Depression Edouard

What we know:

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region is opening emergency shelters in their Southeast and Deep East Texas chapters.

Shelters currently open in the area include:

Polk County (Pets Allowed): Dunbar Gym, 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, Texas

Tyler County (No Pets Allowed): Tyler County Office Emergency Management, 201 Veterans Way #19, Woodville, Texas

What they're saying:

If you plan to stay at a Red Cross emergency shelter, officials recommend bringing essential items, such as:

Prescription medications and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, and hygiene supplies

Items for children, such as formula, diapers, and toys

Durable medical equipment or assistive technology, if needed

What you can do:

To locate additional shelters or monitor emergency conditions, residents can search for shelters online at redcross.org/shelter, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the free Red Cross Emergency App on mobile devices via smartphone app stores or redcross.org/apps.