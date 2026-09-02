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Red Cross opens shelters in Southeast Texas due to Tropical Depression Edouard

By
FOX 26 Houston
Texas
Published September 2, 2026 1:42 PM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 1:42 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • The American Red Cross is opening shelters in Polk and Tyler counties as Tropical Depression Edouard moves through the region.
    • The Red Cross shared essential items people should bring to the shelters.

HOUSTON - As Tropical Depression Edouard brings severe weather and rain to parts of Texas, the Red Cross are doing their part to respond.

Shelters open after Tropical Depression Edouard

What we know:

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region is opening emergency shelters in their Southeast and Deep East Texas chapters.

Shelters currently open in the area include:

  • Polk County (Pets Allowed): Dunbar Gym, 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, Texas
  • Tyler County (No Pets Allowed): Tyler County Office Emergency Management, 201 Veterans Way #19, Woodville, Texas

What they're saying:

If you plan to stay at a Red Cross emergency shelter, officials recommend bringing essential items, such as:

  • Prescription medications and important personal documents
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, and hygiene supplies
  • Items for children, such as formula, diapers, and toys
  • Durable medical equipment or assistive technology, if needed

What you can do:

To locate additional shelters or monitor emergency conditions, residents can search for shelters online at redcross.org/shelter, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the free Red Cross Emergency App on mobile devices via smartphone app stores or redcross.org/apps.

The Source: American Red Cross

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