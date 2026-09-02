Red Cross opens shelters in Southeast Texas due to Tropical Depression Edouard
HOUSTON - As Tropical Depression Edouard brings severe weather and rain to parts of Texas, the Red Cross are doing their part to respond.
Shelters open after Tropical Depression Edouard
What we know:
The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region is opening emergency shelters in their Southeast and Deep East Texas chapters.
Shelters currently open in the area include:
- Polk County (Pets Allowed): Dunbar Gym, 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, Texas
- Tyler County (No Pets Allowed): Tyler County Office Emergency Management, 201 Veterans Way #19, Woodville, Texas
What they're saying:
If you plan to stay at a Red Cross emergency shelter, officials recommend bringing essential items, such as:
- Prescription medications and important personal documents
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, and hygiene supplies
- Items for children, such as formula, diapers, and toys
- Durable medical equipment or assistive technology, if needed
What you can do:
To locate additional shelters or monitor emergency conditions, residents can search for shelters online at redcross.org/shelter, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the free Red Cross Emergency App on mobile devices via smartphone app stores or redcross.org/apps.
The Source: American Red Cross