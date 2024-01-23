Many families around the country have traditions involving restaurants, whether it's returning to the same spot year after year for birthdays, Sunday morning brunches at a favorite local diner, or Friday night pies at a neighborhood pizza place.

While plenty of diners like to visit the same restaurants every year, every month, or even every week, others also want to try something new.

Consumers today are "looking for new flavor experiences that excite their palates and provide a respite from their daily routines," Stacey Kinkaid, the vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods, said in a statement. "The trend of global flavors demonstrates this as diners look for discovery and escape from the ordinary."

US Foods, a major domestic foodservice distributor, surveyed 1,000 people who reflect the demographic makeup of the general American population about their dining out and takeout habits. They found that the average person dines out about three times per month for a wide range of reasons, from socialization to enjoying the atmosphere and from celebrating something special to avoiding the labor of cooking (and cleaning up afterward).

As for what types of restaurants they tend to dine in, at the top of the list is casual dining (62%), followed by fast food (57%) and fast casual (54%). Contemporary casual (32%) and bar and grills (25%) round out the top five.

Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Houston using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve. Get ready to make some new restaurant plans!

Underbelly Burger

- Rating: 3.5/5 (8 reviews)- Address: 1222 Witte Road Houston, Texas - Categories: Burgers- Read more on Yelp

Cinnaholic

- Rating: 4.0/5 (5 reviews)- Address: 4798 Beechnut St. Houston, Texas - Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Vegan- Read more on Yelp

Tim Hortons

- Rating: 4.0/5 (4 reviews)- Address: 13451 - Northwest Fwy Houston, Texas - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Donuts- Read more on Yelp

Sun Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)- Address: 2802 South Shepherd Drive Houston, Texas - Categories: Japanese, Sushi Bars- Read more on Yelp

Comalito- Rating: 3.0/5 (17 reviews)- Address: 2520 Airline Drive Houston, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Bars, Soup- Read more on Yelp



Tim Hortons

- Rating: 3.5/5 (13 reviews)- Price level: $- Address: 8910 Westheimer Road Houston, Texas - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Donuts- Read more on Yelp



Pho 5Plus

- Rating: 4.5/5 (3 reviews)- Address: 8236 Kirby Drive Ste 160 Houston, Texas - Categories: Vietnamese, Salad, Noodles- Read more on Yelp



Clawdaddy

- Rating: 5.0/5 (2 reviews)- Address: 1106 Silber Road Ste East Houston, Texas - Categories: Seafood- Read more on Yelp



Tavola

- Rating: 5.0/5 (2 reviews)- Address: 1800 Post Oak Blvd. Houston, Texas - Categories: Italian, Wine Bars, Cocktail Bars- Read more on Yelp



Oeste Authentic Mexican

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)- Address: 5640 Westheimer Road Houston, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Salad, Soup- Read more on Yelp



Pincho

- Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)- Address: 10201 Katy Fwy Ste 200 Houston, Texas - Categories: Burgers, Hot Dogs, Kebab- Read more on Yelp



Kona Reserve Coffee

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)- Address: 3773 Richmond Ave. Ste 1F Houston, Texas - Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Breakfast & Brunch- Read more on Yelp



Burger Vibe

- Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)- Address: 3730 Washington Ave. Ste B Houston, Texas - Categories: Burgers- Read more on Yelp



Mi Cocina

- Rating: 4.0/5 (23 reviews)- Address: 4410 Westheimer Road Ste C1 Houston, Texas - Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican, Cocktail Bars- Read more on Yelp



Pepper Salt

- Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)- Address: 5257 Beechnut St. Houston, Texas - Categories: Chinese, Chicken Wings, fast food- Read more on Yelp



Mi Tierra Mexican Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)- Address: 3327 Mangum Road Houston, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex- Read more on Yelp

1891 American Eatery and Bar

- Rating: 4.0/5 (28 reviews)- Address: 702 East 11th St. Houston, Texas - Categories: American, Cocktail Bars- Read more on Yelp

Jibeichuan Rice Noodles

- Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)- Address: 9888 Bellaire Blvd. Ste 126 Houston, Texas - Categories: Noodles, Chinese, Soup- Read more on Yelp

Artisans

- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)- Address: 5745 Westheimer Road Houston, Texas - Categories: French- Read more on Yelp



RAKKAN Ramen - Westchase

- Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)- Address: 2550 Citywest Blvd. Ste 400 Houston, Texas - Categories: Ramen, Noodles, Vegan- Read more on Yelp



Hudson House

- Rating: 4.0/5 (33 reviews)- Address: 1966 West Gray St. Houston, Texas - Categories: Cocktail Bars, Seafood, Breakfast & Brunch- Read more on Yelp

Auden

- Rating: 4.0/5 (25 reviews)- Address: 3737 Cogdell St. Houston, Texas - Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cocktail Bars- Read more on Yelp

La Cruderia

- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)- Price level: $$- Address: 7710 Long Point Road Houston, Texas - Categories: Mexican- Read more on Yelp

Annabelle Brasserie

- Rating: 3.5/5 (70 reviews)- Address: 811 Buffalo Park Drive Ste 100 Houston, Texas - Categories: French- Read more on Yelp



Lombardi Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.0/5 (18 reviews)- Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd. Ste 18 Houston, Texas - Categories: Italian, Breakfast & Brunch, Cocktail Bars- Read more on Yelp

Mamajuana Cafe

- Rating: 4.0/5 (42 reviews)- Address: 909 Texas St. Ste East Houston, Texas - Categories: Latin American, Cocktail Bars- Read more on Yelp



MaKiin

- Rating: 4.0/5 (50 reviews)- Address: 2651 Kipling St. Ste 101 Houston, Texas - Categories: Thai- Read more on Yelp

Tom's Watch Bar

- Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)- Address: 1201 Caroline St. Ste 161 Houston, Texas - Categories: Sports Bars, New American, Gastropubs- Read more on Yelp



Rumis Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0/5 (85 reviews)- Address: 1801 Post Oak Blvd. Ste 120 Houston, Texas - Categories: Persian/Iranian- Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 73 metros.