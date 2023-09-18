Rapper Drake announces he's bought a new place in Houston during second show at Toyota Center

Well-known rapper and musician, Drake, announced that he's bought a place in Houston.

He made the announcement during the second house show at the Toyota Center on Monday night.

Drake just announced that he found a place to live in Houston, Texas pic.twitter.com/zwz0ue8RKZ — Nick Scurfield (@NickScurfield) September 19, 2023

"I want to tell you something. I'm excited I get to share this with night two. I had to make it official first, but, I've been looking for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place, for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto. And I finally, finally, after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all be seeing me a lot. Yeah."

In the past, Drake has professed his love for the Bayou City.

Welcome to H-Town, Drake!