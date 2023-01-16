Family and friends of Houston radio host, and garden expert, Randy Lemmon gathered to say their final farewell at the Tomball church where he worshiped.

Lemmon died January 4, his 61st birthday, from complications of a stroke.

He was a fixture on KTRH radio for 27 years, where his weekend show "GardenLine" was the go-to source to answer Texas plant questions.

As the service began with contemporary worship music, in the religious surroundings where Lemmon sought solace, strength, and guidance, the celebration of life was determined to be different. Mourners were encouraged to wear 'green' in honor of Lemmon's green-thumb, or one of his trademark 'Lemmonhead' t-shirts, which was the name he gave his listeners.

It was also equally heartbreaking and difficult. Lemmon's son and daughter, Randal and Selena, both read scripture and offered thanks.

"I want to thank you all for being here," said Selena, "It means a lot to me, and it would mean a lot to my dad."

For those in attendance, stories and memories offered comfort, remembering a man who shared his expertise and passion with the many who asked for it, over the years.

The shared experience was the ice-breaker that gave people an opportunity to find a friend.

"Gardening was such a part of Randy's life, I have no doubt that it's also a part of his afterlife," suggested TV host, and friend, Deborah Duncan, who offered the eulogy. "When he walked through the pearly gates, I'm sure he asked for the head landscaper, who he was pleased to find out, was an Aggie."

Friends, who came, did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye.

"He was just a joy to work with; to contribute with; and he will be greatly missed," said business friend Luis Chamorro.

"Randy Lemmon has just been a wealth of knowledge and positivity in the community, and we wanted to show our respect," added friend Joshua Toriero.