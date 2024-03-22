Multiple Houston area agencies worked together in an operation to tagger prostitution in Lake Jackson with multiple arrests made

According to Brazoria County law enforcement, six men were arrested for allegedly being involved in the solicitation of prostitution.

The men involved are:

Nicolas Narvaez, a 29-year-old male resident of Clute, TX, facing charges of Solicitation of Prostitution.

Laquentin Williams, a 44-year-old male resident of Brazoria, TX, confronting charges of Solicitation of Prostitution and Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (1g-4g).

Craig Lowry, a 25-year-old male resident of Angleton, TX, accused of Solicitation of Prostitution.

Justin Cox, a 25-year-old male resident of Richwood, TX, charged with Solicitation of Prostitution.

Kevin Kenebrew, a 33-year-old male resident of Houston, TX, facing charges of Solicitation of Prostitution and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 (<1g).

Benjamin Zernicke, a 46-year-old male resident of Merrill, WI, facing charges of Solicitation of Prostitution.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Laquentin Williams

The Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force reports the investigation remains ongoing, with additional suspects identified and further charges pending.

Pearland Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also helped in the investigation.