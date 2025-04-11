The Brief Project Zero’s Adventure Therapy program is taking a group of veterans to summit Mount Kilimanjaro on Sep. 11, 2025. They are hosting a fundraiser at Republic Boot Co. from 2 to 7 p.m. to help raise money for the upcoming adventure. Adventure Kilimanjaro is part of Project Zero’s Adventure Therapy program, which mixes outdoor experiences with recovery support.



Local non-profit Project Zero is inviting the community to come out and support their boldest trip yet: Adventure Kilimanjaro!

What is ‘Adventure Kilimanjaro’?

Adventure Kilimanjaro is part of Project Zero’s Adventure Therapy program, which mixes outdoor experiences with recovery support.

The organization is hosting a small group of veterans for some outdoor therapy as they hike Mount Kilimanjaro in September 2025.

According to Veterans Affairs, being in nature can help reduce symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

Fundraiser for Adventure Kilimanjaro

What we know:

Head to Republic Boot Co., from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday to support Project Zero's upcoming adventure.

There will be raffles, silent auctions, and live auctions along with live music, free drinks, and food.

Project Zero has listed the following items will be up for grabs:

His & Her Custom Boots from Republic Boot Co.

Custom Order Blazer from BLU Fine Menswear

Custom Trump Portrait by Dr. Hugh Patton

Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 Rifle

2025 Houston Texans Training Camp VIP Passes (includes signed football & swag)

4 Texans Game Tickets (Section 105 with Blue Lot Parking)

Two 2-Man, 3-Day Hog Hunts at Independence Ranch

"Stevie Ray Vaughan in Headdress" Print (13" x 19") by Tracy Anne Hart

"The Alamo at Night" Print (13" x 19") by Tracy Anne Hart

There will also be:

Silent Auction by Diamonds in the Rough

Radical Firearms Squares – $25 per square

Raffle Tickets – $20 each or 6 for $100

All proceeds go directly to supporting the team of veterans as they prepare for their summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on Sep. 11, 2025.

How you can support the journey

What you can do:

Can’t make it in person? You can donate here.

For more about the climb and how you can get involved, visit: www.projzero.com/kilamanjaro-climb