Project Zero hosts 'Adventure Kilimanjaro' fundraiser for veterans in recovery expedition
HOUSTON - Local non-profit Project Zero is inviting the community to come out and support their boldest trip yet: Adventure Kilimanjaro!
What is ‘Adventure Kilimanjaro’?
Adventure Kilimanjaro is part of Project Zero’s Adventure Therapy program, which mixes outdoor experiences with recovery support.
The organization is hosting a small group of veterans for some outdoor therapy as they hike Mount Kilimanjaro in September 2025.
According to Veterans Affairs, being in nature can help reduce symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.
Fundraiser for Adventure Kilimanjaro
What we know:
Head to Republic Boot Co., from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday to support Project Zero's upcoming adventure.
There will be raffles, silent auctions, and live auctions along with live music, free drinks, and food.
Project Zero has listed the following items will be up for grabs:
- His & Her Custom Boots from Republic Boot Co.
- Custom Order Blazer from BLU Fine Menswear
- Custom Trump Portrait by Dr. Hugh Patton
- Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 Rifle
- 2025 Houston Texans Training Camp VIP Passes (includes signed football & swag)
- 4 Texans Game Tickets (Section 105 with Blue Lot Parking)
- Two 2-Man, 3-Day Hog Hunts at Independence Ranch
- "Stevie Ray Vaughan in Headdress" Print (13" x 19") by Tracy Anne Hart
- "The Alamo at Night" Print (13" x 19") by Tracy Anne Hart
There will also be:
- Silent Auction by Diamonds in the Rough
- Radical Firearms Squares – $25 per square
- Raffle Tickets – $20 each or 6 for $100
All proceeds go directly to supporting the team of veterans as they prepare for their summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on Sep. 11, 2025.
How you can support the journey
What you can do:
Can’t make it in person? You can donate here.
For more about the climb and how you can get involved, visit: www.projzero.com/kilamanjaro-climb
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from the Project Zero website and Instagram, and the Veterans Affairs website.