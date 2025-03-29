Project Prom helps unhoused HISD teens gowns to attend prom

The Brief A non-profit organization is making prom dress dreams come true by donating gowns to HISD students in need Project Prom helps underserved students by providing them with dress, suits, and more for their big night Over the years, Project Prom has collected over 2,000 dresses for high school students



What we know:

A non-profit organization is making sure Houston Independent School District students' prom dress dreams come true. Project Prom is collecting prom dress donations to give to underserved students who attend the Houston Independent school district.

For many high school students, prom is a night of unforgettable memories, dancing and celebration. But for those facing homelessness, the idea of attending can feel out of reach.

"Even the homeless youths in HISD, everyone deserves a prom," said Carla Lane, the founder of This Woman's Work. "We want them to look, be kings and queens for a day."

That’s why a non-profit organization is stepping in to make those dreams become a reality. Since 2017, Project Prom has helped to make prom night unforgettable for homeless teens in HISD by collecting and distributing donated gowns, suits, shoes, and jewelry for students in need.

"This year there are about 8,500 students in HISD that are unhorsed, and that does not mean they are sleeping on the street. That means they are not living in a traditional home. Maybe they live with their best friend or their grandmother,' said Lane. "When you start to think of the economics of it all, when you’re paying for food, when you’re paying for everyday clothes, prom is an extra expense, but we still want our children to be able to experience love and the beauty of it all, so that’s why this is important,"

Each dress and donated items will be taken to HISD's Homeless Education Department. Lane said over the last couple of years they've given away more than 2,500 dresses. The drive is supported by Mocha Man Style and This Woman's Work.