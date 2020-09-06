Pro-Trump boat parade held in Galveston Bay

The Labor Day holiday weekend is the traditional start for the final-push in presidential campaigns and Trump supporters wanted to be seen and heard on Galveston Bay.



Hundreds of vessels, large and small, were gathered for a boat parade that cruised up the shoreline and then floated-together, out in the bay.

Boaters say there was no mystery to their participation.



“We're out here to support Donald Trump, the greatest president in history,” said one supporter. “We don't want Biden, no.none of that”



No mishaps were reported out on the water.



On Saturday, at a similar parade on Lake Travis, several boats sank in choppy water.