Pride Houston holds virtual event called ‘It started with a riot’

The 2020 Pride Houston rally looked a lot different than previous years’ parades that drew thousands.

Hundreds did tune in for this year's It Started With a Riot Rally which was originally scheduled as a march downtown, but the event was moved online because of growing concerns over a spike in COVID cases.

“It was not a difficult decision to make just because we understand the severity of what is going on in the world today,” says Lo Roberts. “It was the best decision to make.”

Pride Houston’s first black female CEO and president says her work in healthcare helped guide the switch, but this isn't the first drastic change for the organization since she took over in 2017.

“When I first became president and CEO, there were no visible people of color on the board, and then the ones that were there were kind of working behind the scenes,” she explains.

“I have not only reached out to the community and did a faces of pride campaign to uplift those voices within our marginalized spectrum, but I've also made seats available for people that not only look like me but are also marginalized in other different ways.”

This year Roberts has brought on more additions- a revamped Houston Pride logo to include black and brown colors and an announced partnership with Black Lives Matter, although Roberts says the two groups have worked together behind the scenes for years.

“I think that is a beautiful thing. I think it will move mountains,” she says. “It will continue to push our governments and those people that are in policymaking positions in the right direction so that we can reach the ultimate goal, equality for all.”

Saturday’s online pride rally included the singing of the Negro National Anthem, and speeches by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee. Presenters also took a moment to remember African-Americans killed by police and trans people who died at the hands of violence this year.

Although activists are adjusting to new, virtual methods of marching, they say they're planning major strides inequality by taking Pride “back to its roots.”

Pride Houston is also holding a Free Virtual Human Rights Conference on July 25, 2020. Visit pridehouston.org for details.