President Trumps pause of penny production renews long-simmering conversation about the one cent coin
Trump's pause of penny production renews conversation
What we know:
HOUSTON - Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and several European countries have already retired their one cent coins.
However, small businesses are wary of the change, as the penny helps with psychological pricing to entice customers.
What they're saying:
"People will not pay, even though it's one penny more. A lot of people have this level they will not cross, and that level, sometimes, is that penny," says Three Brothers Bakery owner Bobby Jucker. "I think it's gonna' have an effect on our business, and I hope it's not in a negative way."
The Source: U.S. Mint and NY Times, and Three Brothers Bakery owner Bobby Jucker.