President Trump returns to the Oval Office, White House confirms

President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Spokesman Brian Morgenstern confirmed that the president has returned to the Oval Office. He has been convalescing in the White House residence since he returned from a three-night hospital stay on Monday evening.

Trump is likely still contagious with the virus.

A US Marine stands outside the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Morgenstern says of the Oval Office return that there are “certainly ways to do it without compromising anyone.”

White House officials say they have put additional safeguards in place to protect staff who may interact with the president, including requiring full personal protective equipment.

Morgenstern says Trump is being briefed on economic stimulus talks and a potentially devastating hurricane heading toward the Gulf Coast.