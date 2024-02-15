The George & Barbara Bush Foundation is set to auction off a piece of presidential history. President George H. W. Bush's final fishing boat, Fidelity V, is set to hit the auction block.

The 2011 Fountain 38CC vessel, meticulously restored to its former glory, will be the highlight of the foundation's sold-out 2024 Presidential Salute event.

Measuring 38 feet in length with a center console design, Fidelity V has three powerful 300-horsepower Verado engines, each boasting just over 1,000 operating hours. In addition to reaching speeds of 75 mph, this vessel served President Bush for approximately 1.5 years, taking part in various maritime adventures.

The boat has already reached the Post Oak Hotel, where eager bidders will convene to vie for ownership. In light of the bidding expected to begin at $150,000, the Bush Foundation is encouraging serious inquiries to contact Bush.Foundation@bush41.org for more information.

Proceeds from the auction will be directed towards supporting the Bush Foundation's educational initiatives, embodying the late President's commitment to fostering learning and leadership development.



