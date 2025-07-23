President Donald Trump pushes for Texas redistricting, sparking bipartisan debate

The Brief President Donald Trump is advocating for redistricting in Texas, sparking debate among Democrats and Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Democratic lawmakers express concern that the Republican-led redistricting plan may neglect certain neighborhoods, potentially affecting representation for Black and Brown communities. Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt highlights the complexity of the redistricting process, noting that no maps have been seen yet, and many steps are required before changes can occur.



President Donald Trump is advocating for redrawing congressional districts in Texas, a move that has sparked debate among Democrats and Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What they're saying:

The proposed redistricting is causing concern among Democratic lawmakers in Houston, who argue that the Republican-led plan could neglect certain neighborhoods. Christian Menefee, a local official, criticized the effort, saying, "Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans are trying to redraw the congressional maps and steal representation from Black and Brown communities. They're doing it for no other reason than because President Trump is telling them to do so."

Texas Congressional Map

The other side:

Redistricting occurs every 10 years based on census data to ensure fair representation in Congress. The last redistricting took place in 2021, with the next scheduled for 2031. However, the current push for changes has raised questions about the process.

Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt commented, "At this point, no one has seen a map. We don’t know what the congressional districts are going to look like. There are a lot of steps that need to happen. Redistricting doesn’t just happen like that."

What you can do:

A redistricting hearing is set for Saturday, July 26 at the University of Houston Main Campus.

