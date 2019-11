A precautionary lockdown has been lifted at Lone Star College-CHI.

Lone Star College PD Chief Willingham said constables chased a robbery suspect into the area, and a lockdown was ordered as a precaution around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. An alert went out asking everyone to go to the nearest room and lock the door.

Around 2:05 p.m., the all-clear was issued. Chief Willingham says the suspect was captured.