'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife confirms cause of death

"Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank's wife confirmed he died by suicide.

Tammie Frank wanted to set the record straight after she says she was "harassed online" in the weeks following the actor's death , which occurred on Nov. 19 while the two were on a weekend getaway.

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," she told People magazine. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Jason David Frank played the green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - The Movie." (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," she continued. "The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."

A representative for the late actor did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment at the time of publication.

Frank and his wife had gone on the weekend getaway after deciding to reconcile their relationship, Tammie shared. The two married in 2003 but had decided to separate after experiencing a loss in their family.

"We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn't been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting," she explained to the outlet. "Don't get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us."

"A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally," Tammie said. "Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage."

The two booked separate hotel rooms for their weekend getaway, something Tammie claimed was normal because Jason snored.

She also claimed the noise complaint the two received came from the couple "enjoying the weekend and having some fun — not arguing or fighting."

"We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed. When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room," Tammie recalled to the outlet. "To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

Jason David Frank of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers attends the Saban's Power Rangers Legacy Wars tournament at New York Comic Con 2017 - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Saban Brands) Expand

She added, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

She concluded her statement by asking people to "stop making assumptions and leave [her] family to grieve peacefully."

"All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one," she said. "I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

Frank was most known for his role on the children's TV series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." The Fox show debuted in 1993. The actor originally starred as the green Power Ranger.

Throughout his career, Frank also portrayed other Power Rangers in spinoffs of the series — including the movie.

If you or someone you know is in distress and you fear for their safety, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988.

Jason David Frank appears at the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con in 2019. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Amazing Comic Conventions)

