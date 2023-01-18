Post Oak Grill owner, Houston icon Chef Polo Becerra passes away after cancer battle

Houston's restaurant industry lost a beloved icon Tuesday.

Chef Polo Becerra, owner of Post Oak Grill restaurant passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital after a battle with cancer.

Chef Polo Becerra (Photo courtesy of Andrea Gomez via Andreagomeztv)

MORE STORIES ABOUT RESTAURANTS

A Mexican immigrant, Chef Becerra started in the restaurant industry washing dishes. He later opened the Post Oak Grill in the Galleria area more than 20 years ago.

He was known for his generous spirit, donating and serving the community by providing thanksgiving meals for firefighters for several years