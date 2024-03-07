Portillo’s – known for menu items like Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches – is opening two restaurant locations in the Houston area.

The restaurant chain, which began near Chicago, announced plans for new locations in Richmond at the Grand at Aliana and at Willowbrook Mall on the northwest side of Houston.

A hot dog arranged at a Portillos restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Richmond location will be 7,700 square-feet and have indoor seating for 170 guests and an outdoor patio that can seat nearly 50 customers.

The Willowbrook Mall location will have a smaller footprint at 6,000 square-feet. It will have indoor seating for 130 customers and patio seating for nearly 40.

Both locations will feature a rustic Southwest garage theme, double drive-thru lanes and pickup shelves.

Currently, the only Texas locations are located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

No date has been announced for when the restaurants will open.