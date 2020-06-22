Port of Corpus Christi reports first positive COVID-19 case

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

PCCA says the person worked in an office with minimal interactions with other employees and is now under self-isolation at home. The building has been closed until a full sanitizing has been completed.

Any employee who may have come in direct contact with the affected person is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from last contact as a precautionary measure. PCCA says all Port buildings remain closed to visitors and have been closed to non-employees since March 20.

“The safety of our employees is the number one priority for the Port of Corpus Christi. Our people are our most precious asset and we are committed to all possible measures to protect their safety and welfare,” said Port of Corpus Christi Authority CEO Sean Strawbridge. “As COVID-19 remains a significant threat to the health of our community, we continue to urge all employees to remain vigilant in social distancing and sanitary practices. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the infected employee and their family members, and I have full faith we as resilient South Texans will safely prevail through these extraordinary times and be better for it.”

Port Administration buildings were closed until June 8 when 25 percent of the workforce was permitted to return to work as per Gov. Greg Abbott's directives. Work-from-home practices continue for all eligible employees.

All PCCA employees must participate in daily health screenings and temperature checks, wear face coverings in common areas and actively practice social distancing, including holding virtual meetings.

KTBC reported this story from Austin, Texas.

