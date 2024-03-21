More pornography companies are facing lawsuits from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the state's age verification law, soon after Pornhub blocked their website.

Paxton is suing major pornography companies Multi Media, LLC, and Hammy Media for allegedly violating HB1181, a state law requiring age verification measures on their platforms. Paxton accuses the companies, that operate popular sites such as "Chaturbate" and "xHamster," of exposing minors to explicit material without proper screening.

Recently, the Texas AG filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global Entertainment, the parent company of Pornhub, in February for similar violations. Pornhub announced they would disable the site in Texas on March 14 claiming the age verification measure is ineffective.

Paxton stated in the release, "PornHub has now disabled its website in Texas. Sites like PornHub are on the run because Texas has a law that aims to prevent them from showing harmful, obscene material to children. In Texas, companies cannot get away with showing porn to children. If they don’t want to comply, they should leave Texas."

Under HB 1181, companies who violate the age verification requirements could be fined up to $10,000 per day, with an additional $10,000 daily penalties for unlawfully retaining user data and $250,000 if a minor is exposed to explicit material due to inadequate age verification procedures.