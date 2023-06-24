RAKKAN Ramen, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its unique plant-based ramen offerings, is expanding its Houston presence by opening its third location in the Katy area.

MORE STORIES ABOUT RESTAURANTS

Located at 1321 N. Westgreen Blvd, this latest addition to RAKKAN Ramen's chain of restaurants opened earlier this month, but its Grand Opening Celebration is Saturday, June 24. During the opening celebrations, the first 100 guests will receive complimentary ramen bowls! This will be divided, however to the first 50 at 11 a.m. and then the next 50 guests at 5 p.m.

Interior of RAKKAN Ramen - Katy (Photo courtesy of RAKKAN Ramen)

Normal hours for the Katy location will be from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

According to its website, RAKKAN Ramen stands out among its competitors by offering a 100% plant-based broth, catering to a diverse range of dietary preferences. Whether patrons are vegan or meat enthusiasts, they can enjoy a wide variety of available ramen options.

Quartz Creamy Ramen with Braised Pork (Photo courtesy of RAKKAN Ramen)

In fact, RAKKAN's signature noodles are made from whole wheat and entirely vegan, while alternative options include kale-based vegetable noodles and gluten-free noodles.

The restaurant also features five distinct ramen bases: AMBER (soy sauce base), PEARL (salt base), GARNET (miso base), SPICY GARNET (spicy miso base), and QUARTZ (creamy base). Toppings for non-vegan bowls include grilled pork, seasoned egg, and bamboo shoots, while vegan ramen is served with shiitake mushrooms, tofu, and corn.

Spicy Garnet Ramen with Braised Pork (Photo courtesy of RAKKAN Ramen)

Beyond their renowned ramen dishes, RAKKAN Ramen also offers an array of appetizers and side dishes, featuring traditional Japanese delicacies like takoyaki (octopus balls) and gyozas (deep-fried dumplings), as well as inventive RAKKAN buns with pork, chicken, or vegan fillings that have become a crowd favorite.

Takoyaki (Photo courtesy of RAKKAN Ramen)

RAKKAN Ramen was first launched by CEO and founder Ryohei Ito in his hometown of Tokyo, Japan, in 2011. After achieving remarkable success in Japan, Ito decided to bring his culinary prowess to the United States, making his debut in Los Angeles in 2017 before expanding across several states in the U.S.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

In a press statement, franchisee Chris Lav, who successfully launched the first RAKKAN Ramen location in Houston in 2021, said there would be more locations to come!

"We are excited to continue expanding the RAKKAN Ramen brand in the greater Houston area," he said. "We look forward to being a part of the Katy community and continue to grow this year with more locations coming."

ADDITIONAL STORIES ABOUT FOOD AND DRINKS

For more information on RAKKAN Ramen, or to find a location near you, click here.