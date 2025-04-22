Archdioscese of Galveston-Houston, Catholics respond to death of Pope Francis

The Brief Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Daniel DiNardo responds to Pope Francis's death and shares next steps in electing a pope. Members of the Catholic Church share the admiration of Pope Francis and what they hope to see in the next pope.



The Vatican announced Monday that Pope Francis passed peacefully.

The Co-Cathedral of The Sacred Heart held a memorial mass for Pope Francis on Monday afternoon. Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Daniel DiNardo spoke with us after the mass and shared his thoughts on the pope's passing.

Cardinal DiNardo remembers Pope Francis.

What they're saying:

"We lost the wonderful holy father. He gave the last 12 great years to us. It was not a shock, but a surprise that he died today, because he looked like he was getting a little better," said Cardinal DiNardo.

Cardinal DiNardo says Pope Francis will be remembered for his love of people.

"He left a great legacy of I should say the poor, the poor, the poor and accompanying people of the Gods, infinite mercy for every human being. It's a great legacy," said Cardinal DiNardo. "That's what he wanted Christians to be Catholics, to be a joy of the gospel. Use your words, use your hands, be there not just in the centerpiece but in the trenches."

Cardinal DiNardo is a member of the Papal Conclave, who will elect a new pope.

"I'm preparing to go to Rome and I will hopefully be there in time for the funeral of the pope and there is alot of protocol for that, and he mentioned that he did not want to be buried in St. Peters but in his favorite church, St. Mary Major and then there is a period of mourning some days and then the cardinals we all get together, and we start meeting, and they call them general congregations, and we will meet for some time and I hope after a couple weeks we say okay, it's time to go into conclave and elect a new pope.

How the conclave works

What's next:

Patrick Spedale, Director of the The Office for Worship at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, shares details about what the Conclave will have to do in electing a new pope.

"So the process will include those cardinals under the age of 80 coming to Rome and sitting in the Conclave and debating having conversations formal and informal behind closed doors, and they will take some time to do that," Spedale said. "That could take anywhere from three to four to a week to two weeks. We are just uncertain, although as the time goes on, the conclave rule is that they come rule less than two-thirds majority if they are in a deadlock or if they are not making any progress after so many weeks."

Spedale says a number of Catholics would like to see changes and a number of Catholics would like to see a pope who has Pope Francis's line of thought.

Catholics reflect on Pope Francis's impact

What they're saying:

Bruce Greer says he came to mass at the Co-Cathedral after the Archdiocese sent out an email.

"I just wanted to come out and give God thanks for giving us Pope Francis and pray for the repose of his soul," said Greer.

Young Catholics like Lumine Garcia say Pope Francis will be remembered for his love of people.

"You know, he left behind such a legacy of compassion, of love and kindness and left something profound on us as a world and I came to pay my respects," said Garcia. "He was openly empathetic, and usually most people say 'oh I'm sorry that you feel something.' He listened to the stories of the people and the struggles, and he uplifted their voices."