Wildfire contained on Polk, Tyler County border; voluntary evacuation lifted

The Brief The fire was reported near the East Caney Loop and Morrell Road. Residents near Morell were encouraged to evacuate, but that notice has since been lifted. No structures were damaged.



A wildfire has been contained on the border of Polk and Tyler County.

Polk County wildfire

What we know:

The fire was near the East Caney Loop and Morrell Road, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.

As of about 6 p.m. on Friday, the fire had reportedly reached 50 acres.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officials said the fire was contained.

Residents near Morrell Road are under a voluntary evacuation, but that notice has since been lifted.

No buildings have been damaged, according to officials.