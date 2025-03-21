Wildfire contained on Polk, Tyler County border; voluntary evacuation lifted
POLK COUNTY, TEXAS - A wildfire has been contained on the border of Polk and Tyler County.
Polk County wildfire
What we know:
The fire was near the East Caney Loop and Morrell Road, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.
As of about 6 p.m. on Friday, the fire had reportedly reached 50 acres.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officials said the fire was contained.
Residents near Morrell Road are under a voluntary evacuation, but that notice has since been lifted.
No buildings have been damaged, according to officials.
The Source: Polk County Office of Emergency Management