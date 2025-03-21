Expand / Collapse search

Wildfire contained on Polk, Tyler County border; voluntary evacuation lifted

Published  March 21, 2025 6:48pm CDT
Polk County
The Brief

    • The fire was reported near the East Caney Loop and Morrell Road.
    • Residents near Morell were encouraged to evacuate, but that notice has since been lifted.
    • No structures were damaged.

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS - A wildfire has been contained on the border of Polk and Tyler County.

What we know:

The fire was near the East Caney Loop and Morrell Road, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.

As of about 6 p.m. on Friday, the fire had reportedly reached 50 acres.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officials said the fire was contained.

Residents near Morrell Road are under a voluntary evacuation, but that notice has since been lifted.

No buildings have been damaged, according to officials.

The Source: Polk County Office of Emergency Management

