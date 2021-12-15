Police: Woman shot ex-boyfriend who broke into her apartment in SE Houston

article

Houston police say a woman shot her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her apartment on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 11600 block of Gulf Pointe Drive in southeast Houston.

Police say the woman was in her apartment with her current boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend showed up and broke the window on a back door to get in.

The woman went to check on the noise, and the man chased her through the apartment, police say.

According to police, the woman then shot the ex-boyfriend multiple times.

He fled from the location and collapsed within the apartment complex, authorities say.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

