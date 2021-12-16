POLICE: Texas City ISD high school student shot, killed in front of home

Officials are investigating a shooting overnight Thursday, where they say a teenage student was killed in front of a Texas City home.

Details are scarce, so it's unclear how the entire incident unfolded, but according to Texas City Police, authorities received a shooting call a little before 4 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Acorn Circle.

That's where investigators say Abraham Zapata, 16, who we're told is a student at La Marque High School, was found by his brother in the front yard bleeding profusely. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the shooters are still at large and are asking for help finding those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at (409)643-5720. Additionally, the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of UP TO $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed by calling (409) 945-8477 or going online at p3tips.com.