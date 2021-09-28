Police: Teen fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with suspect in SE Houston

Police say a 17-year-old died after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside of a convenience store in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a panic alarm at the store in the 9600 block of Scott Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say they went into the store and saw a possible suspect with two firearms in his hands. He reportedly dropped the firearms, and officers took him into custody.

At the same time, police say, officers found a 17-year-old gunshot victim outside of the store. They began rendering aid to the teen. He was transported to the hospital, where the teen was pronounced deceased.

According to the initial investigation, authorities say, the suspect went into the convenience store with two firearms and started yelling and screaming at patrons and an employee.

Police say at some point the teen, who also had a firearm, entered the store. It appears there was an exchange of gunfire between the two, and the teen was struck, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP