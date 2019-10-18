article

Houston police are looking for a missing and endangered teenager.

16-year-old Angelia Wilson was last seen in July on Airport Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

She is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 120 lbs. Angelia has brown eyes and long black, wavy hair.

She also has a tattoo of the Chanel logo near her right eye, and tattoos on her left and right arms.

If you have any information on Angelia's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

