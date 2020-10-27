Police search for man wanted in attempted bank robbery in Humble

article

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking the public to submit tips leading to the identity and location of a man who attempted to rob a bank in Humble on Oct. 26.

According to police, the suspect pulled a pistol from his jacket pocket and pointed it at the tellers while demanding cash.

After the tellers ran in fear to the back of the bank the suspect ran without taking any money.

Per FBI Violent Crime Task Force:

Witnesses described the man as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’8” tall, a heavy build, with a scruffy goatee.

He wore a white baseball cap, a gray and black jacket over a red t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, black gloves, and carried a black semi-automatic pistol.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. On Oct. 26, 2020, at approximately 12:22 p.m., the man walked into the Veritex Bank, located at 1102 Kingwood Drive.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.