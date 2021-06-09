Police: Man, woman shot by someone who approached pickup truck in Houston

article

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot inside of a pickup truck in Houston.

Police say they were able to drive away to another location near Franklin Street and Austin Street to call for help. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

All they were able to tell police is that a person or multiple people walked up to their truck and started shooting at them.

Police were trying to find the location where the actual shooting occurred.

There is no description of a suspect or a motive at this time.

