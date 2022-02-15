Police: Man shot during robbery at Houston park; suspect sketch released

article

Houston police need the public's help to identify the suspects in the robbery and shooting of a man at a local park.

Authorities say the man was walking on a trail at a park in the 5900 block of Dryad on around 9 p.m. January 25 when the robbery occurred.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The man told police that two unknown male suspects came out of the bushes, and they forced him off the trail and into a ditch.

Police say one of the suspects had a handgun and demanded his property. While one of the suspects was going through the man’s pockets, there was a struggle and one of the suspects shot the man in the leg, police say.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects, who is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, skinny and about 5’7" tall.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP