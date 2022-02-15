Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot during robbery at Houston park; suspect sketch released

Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. They released a sketch of one of the suspects. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Houston police need the public's help to identify the suspects in the robbery and shooting of a man at a local park.

Authorities say the man was walking on a trail at a park in the 5900 block of Dryad on around 9 p.m. January 25 when the robbery occurred.

The man told police that two unknown male suspects came out of the bushes, and they forced him off the trail and into a ditch.

Police say one of the suspects had a handgun and demanded his property. While one of the suspects was going through the man’s pockets, there was a struggle and one of the suspects shot the man in the leg, police say.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects, who is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, skinny and about 5’7" tall.

