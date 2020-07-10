Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, friend at Greenway area apartment

article

Houston police are investigating the deaths of two women in the Greenway area on Friday evening.



According to police, they responded to a discharge of a firearm call, just after 6 p.m. on the 3200 block of Norfolk Street at an apartment complex.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said two females were found dead at the apartments.

An initial investigation showed the incident was between one of the females and an ex-boyfriend, police said.

Police did not release the identity of the victims or provide a description of a suspect.