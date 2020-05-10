Police: Man assaults HEB cashier over meat limit purchasing

article

The Leander Police Department is looking for a man after he assaulted an HEB employee because he was upset about meat purchasing limits.

According to police, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 10, a male subject assaulted an HEB cashier by throwing individually packaged steaks and a bag of lettuce at the victim.

"The incident occurred because the male subject was upset about the purchasing limits of meat products," police said in a Facebook post.

Video surveillance then shows the man leaving in a white Ford Fusion.

Police are asking the community's help in identifying the male subject. If you recognize the subject, you are asked to contact the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2800 and reference case number 20-1036.