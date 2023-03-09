Police chase: Suspected DUI driver seen huffing balloon amid standoff in Compton

A reckless DUI suspect who was seen huffing a balloon while leading officers on a pursuit through a Compton neighborhood Thursday is refusing to surrender and remains in a standoff with authorities.

Right now the suspect appears to be inhaling nitrous straight from a tank and vaping an unknown substance in the driver's seat.

Officials have been deploying pepper balls in the vicinity of the truck, breaking a portion of the back window, in an attempt to get the driver out of the white pickup truck but have not yet been successful.

Earlier, the driver crossed a center divider and struck at least one patrol car. The driver was somehow able to evade at least three PIT maneuvers.

The pursuit came to a stop around 1 p.m. near Poplar Street and Wilmington Avenue once the driver hit a dead-end a few feet from the wash and got boxed in by authorities.

After a few minutes, the man tried to back into the law enforcement vehicles, but could not get away, spinning the tires and sending up a plume of smoke into the air. The deputies tossed a gas container into the cab of that pickup, but the standoff continued.

SkyFOX's Stu Mundel is live overhead.

City News Service contributed to this report.