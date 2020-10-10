Police arrest man wanted for deadly stabbing in Conroe

article

Conroe Police arrested and charged Osman Gustavo Membreno,19 with murder after a deadly stabbing that took place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, just after midnight.

Police say the stabbing took place after an altercation between two groups outside of Michelada El Patio located at 2017 North Frazier Street in Conroe.

Jorge Galeas Jr., 24, was the victim involved in the fight.

Police found him at HCA Conroe Hospital in response to a call about an assault.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 3 a.m.

According to police, after an investigation, Membreno was identified as the suspect and within hours he was arrested for murder.

He is currently being held at Montgomery County Jail without bond.