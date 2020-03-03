Police: 5 injured in crash after chase with juveniles in stolen vehicle

Houston police say a teenager in a stolen vehicle led officers on a short chase that ended with a crash and five people in the hospital.

Around midnight, police say three juveniles stole a vehicle from a convenience store on Scott Street.

Police say there was a brief chase, and the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle that was pulling out of the neighborhood.

The three juveniles were taken to the hospital, one of them in serious condition. The two people who were in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The district attorney’s office says the 17-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle will be charged as an adult.

