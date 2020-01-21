Police: 18-year-old shot in the chest after accidentally cutting off driver

Houston police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest after he accidentally cut off another driver.

Authorities say the victim was driving at an undetermined location on U.S. State Highway 59 around 6:30 p.m. last Friday when he accidentally cut off the other driver.

Police say the suspect, driving a silver four-door vehicle, pulled out a pistol and shot at the victim’s car, striking him in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Another passenger in the victim’s car was not injured.

Police say the two young male suspects in the other vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

