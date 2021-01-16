Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by security guards after they saw him shoot a female in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police said a 17-year-old was fatally shot by security guards outside a club early Saturday morning after they saw him shoot a female.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m., in the 3100 block of N. Main Street.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital, where police said the male victim, identified as Julian Arturo Perez, was pronounced dead.

Police said the female victim, who has not yet been identified, is in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators said they spoke with security personnel, who said they exchanged gunfire with Perez after he shot the female victim.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.